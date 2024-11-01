Depay's Corinthians knocked out by Argentina's Racing in Copa Sudamericana semifinal

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina's Racing beat Brazil's Corinthians 2-1 on Thursday and advanced to its first Copa Sudamericana final. The first leg in Sao Paulo last week ended 2-2.

Racing's rival at the Nov. 23 decider in Asuncion will be another Brazilian team, Cruzeiro, which reached the final after beating Argentina's Lanus 1-0 on Wednesday.

Corinthians opened the scoring in Buenos Aires with a back heel assist by Dutch striker Memphis Depay to Yuri Alberto. But Racing turned its fortunes around by converting a penalty kick in the 36th minute and three minutes later after a quick counter. Both goals came from Juan Fernando Quintero.

Racing avoided a full field of Brazilian teams in the South American club soccer finals. The Copa Libertadores final will be contested by Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30.

The 30-year-old Depay, who looks to continue playing for the Dutch national team, has a contract at Corinthians until the 2026 World Cup. His team is currently fighting against relegation in the Brazilian championship, which has seven more rounds to go this season.

