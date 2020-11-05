Departures show: Why Britons make the great escape overseas

Since London's Migration Museum opened its focus has mainly been migrants to Britain and what happened after they arrived. But its latest exhibition looks at something less familiar - how and why over the years huge numbers of Britons have emigrated permanently.

The exhibition Departures, which runs until June next year, has had to close for now due to the latest coronavirus restrictions in England. However, there will hopefully still be ample opportunity for the public to explore what Britons were keen to discover in the rest of the world, or perhaps so desperate to escape at home.

When the museum opened in 2017 it was tucked away in former London Fire Brigade engineering workshops. Shortly before the first lockdown it moved to what used to be an H&M fashion store inside the shopping centre in Lewisham, south London.

Those behind the museum hope the new location will make it more part of a community, one whose bustle and mixed ethnicity reflect the story the Migration Museum wants to tell of people arriving in the UK.

View photos Postcards from those who've left "give human detail which I think can be touching," says one of the curators More

Departures explores human traffic in the opposite direction. By some estimates there are around 75 million people in the world directly descended from people who left Britain to start their lives anew elsewhere. Some went willingly, others did not.

The exhibition layout mimics an airport departure lounge, leading to various Gates. Each Gate deals with one of the main reasons for people leaving Britain over the centuries.

But the curator Aditi Anand says motivations for going have often been complex.

View photos Departures exhibition More

"Historically our starting point, almost inevitably, is the story of the Mayflower which in 1620 took people fleeing religious intolerance from England to the new colonies in north America.

"We've labelled the first Gate you come to Escape/Dream. Sometimes people don't realise that many of the passengers 400 years ago in fact had already left Britain to go to Holland where their Puritan form of religion was accepted.

"But soon they worried that their children would grow up too Dutch and aspired to find a better and more English life across the Atlantic. It's an example of how people who left sometimes weren't only thinking of escape. They also imagined a better life far away.

View photos Departures exhibition More

"We chose the airport as a device to get a modern audience into the shoes of people who set off on an extraordinary range of journeys. If you think of the intense debate that has existed over immigration to the UK it may be odd that emigration is seldom discussed in the media or elsewhere. Yet the two are linked.

"I think most people will conclude that often the motivations are similar in whichever direction people are travelling."

Story continues