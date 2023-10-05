Department in new hospital to be named for Grey Highlands

The medical imaging department in the new Markdale Hospital will be named for the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

At its meeting on Oct. 4, Grey Highlands council received a delegation from Centre Grey Health Services Foundation representatives Harvey Fraser (board chair) and Darlene Lamberti (executive director) to let them know a department in the new hospital would be named for Grey Highlands.

Fraser said the Grey Highlands commitment of $1.2 million to the foundation for the new Markdale hospital project made the municipality its biggest donor. As a result, Grey Highlands had the opportunity to have one of three departments named for the community: medical imaging, ambulatory care or minor procedures.

Fraser said the naming opportunities was the foundation’s “highest honour.”

“I want to say thank you. You are our largest donor, it confirms your support of health care and the strong partner you are for Brightshores Health System Markdale Foundation,” said Fraser.

At the meeting, council unanimously voted in favour of having the medical imaging department named for the municipality.

“I think it’s the most fitting. The amount of use that department will see will honour the significant investment the municipality has made,” said Deputy Mayor Dane Nielsen.

The new Markdale Hospital recently opened with a special ceremony and began accepting patients in late September. Community donations to the project exceeded $12 million.

Mayor Paul McQueen said the highlight of his career on council was seeing the new hospital come to fruition.

The project spanned two decades and multiple provincial governments. McQueen admitted at times there were conversations and concerns in the community that the project would never happen.

“We persevered and we have a new hospital in Markdale,” said McQueen. “It’s so important. It shows Grey Highlands is moving forward.”

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca