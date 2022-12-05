The Department of Homeland Security has delayed the deadline for air travelers to have a REAL ID another two years, the agency announced Monday.

The program, which was to begin in May 2023, will now not go into effect until May 7, 2025.

This is the third time the deadline has been extended.

PHOTO: Travelers enter a new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening area during the opening of the Terminal 1 expansion at Los Angeles International Airport, June 4, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

The REAL ID deadline was most first delayed a year from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then extended another 19 months from Oct. 1, 2021, to May 3, 2023.

The new identification rules mandate any flyer over 18 will need to have a REAL ID-issued driver's license or another federally approved identification card if they are going to fly domestically.

MORE: Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline

"DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement about the latest delay. "This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Department of Homeland Security delays REAL ID deadline to 2025 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com