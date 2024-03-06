Departing STV Boss Simon Pitts To Become Global CEO

STV boss Simon Pitts has unveiled his new gig just a day after announcing he was leaving the Scottish broadcaster-producer.

Pitts is moving to British media and entertainment giant Global, where he will replace Stephen Miron in around a year’s time as Global Group CEO. Miron announced last week that he is stepping down after 16 years and will become chairman of the group.

Pitts has been CEO of STV for six years, overseeing a period of growth during which the outfit has navigated choppy waters and has seen its production arm make hits including Apple TV+’s Criminal Record.

“Simon joins Global with an incredible track record of leadership, growth, and transformation,” said Global Founder Ashley Tabor-King. “At STV he has led a hugely successful transformation, diversifying revenues and business operations to now include a high-growth streaming service and leading studios group alongside a traditional linear broadcast business, all of which is testament to his leadership skills, and importantly for Global, Simon’s experience of working within a similar business to ours.”

Pitts said: “Global is unique in the market to have such a diversified portfolio, with digital, audio and outdoor combined with some of the best-loved radio stations in the UK, bringing with it an incredible connection to its audiences.”

Global is one of the UK’s biggest media groups, running the likes of Capital, LBC, Heart and Classic FM.

