Conor Gallagher could be in line to earn as much as £200,000 per week at Atletico Madrid once bonuses are taken into consideration according to journalist Matt Law.

Gallagher took the decision on Sunday evening to join Atletico after they agreed a fee of £33.7m with the Blues for the 24-year-old.

The England international has verbally agreed on a five year deal and will fly to Spain this week to complete his move to the Spanish captial.

The decision brings to an end the saga on Gallagher’s future which has been a topic of conversation over the last 18 months and ensures Chelsea don’t lose the midfielder on a free next summer.

Gallagher, who has been at Chelsea since the age of eight and came through the ranks to the first team turned down the offer of a new two year deal with the option of a further 12 months as he wanted a longer term deal like many of his team-mates have signed.

However, he is now set to play Champions League football at Atletico and the way Diego Simeone plays is likely to suit the Englishman very well.

Gallagher is also in line for a bumper pay rise at the La Liga outfit and Law has reported he could earn up to £200,000 per week once bonuses are taken into consideration.

Law adds that Simeone pushed hard to convince Gallagher to move to Spain and that he sees him as a key part of what Atletico are looking to do moving forward.

Departing Chelsea star could earn up to £200,000 per week at new club

5th Aug 2024, 02:25pm

It’s believed that Gallagher turned down approaches from two other top six clubs in the Premier League and Chelsea’s preference was always to sell abroad even though it’s meant they have taken a lower fee than their £50m valuation.

It’s sad to see another academy graduate go, but it’s a great move for Gallagher and probably the best outcome for both parties, let’s just hope the money is used well to reinvest in the first team.