Deontay Wilder won’t retire after Tyson Fury defeat, says American’s trainer

Wilder was stopped in the 11th round by Fury at the weekend (Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder does not plan to retire from boxing following his loss to Tyson Fury, the American’s trainer Malik Scott has confirmed.

The 35-year-old was stopped in the 11th round of a thrilling heavyweight clash in Las Vegas on Saturday as Fury retained his WBC title in sensational style.

The Briton’s victory comes after he destroyed Wilder in a 2020 rematch of their controversial draw 14 months earlier.

And while Wilder has failed to beat Fury in any of their three fights, trainer Scott does not believe his fighter wants to hang up his gloves.

Speaking to iFL TV, Scott said: “Deontay has set his family financially secure so he doesn’t have to fight to make a living. But retiring is not in his plans at all and not something we’ve discussed.

“He will be back in any form he wants to be. He’s a big-time fighter and he doesn’t belong down there with the other guys, he needs to be in high-level fights and main events.

“Deontay Wilder was great on Saturday, but Tyson Fury was even greater – it was a great night of boxing for the heavyweight division. You have to give Fury credit for having a good chin and getting up. Fury is a legend and one of the best in the heavyweight division in any era, and it’s the same about Deontay.”

Wilder was unbeaten in 43 fights before taking on Fury for the second time in February 2020. He had also knocked out every opponent he had faced before fighting the undefeated Briton.

He has now been suspended for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after being admitted to hospital with a broken finger.

Wilder will not be able to return to the ring until April at the earliest unless a doctor can clear him to fight.