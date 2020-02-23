Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fury treats Las Vegas crowd to karaoke session after TKO victory

Tyson Fury treated the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to a rousing karaoke session after his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King emphatically defeated his American opponent, dominating every single round and knocking Wilder down two times. At one stage, he even licked the blood off Wilder's neck, confirming his true place as the No. 1 showman of the boxing world.

If fans were still uncertain about the entertainment value that Fury brings to the sport, they wouldn't have to wait long after the fight for yet another example.

Immediately after beating Wilder, Fury said he had promised the crowd a song, and he well and truly delivered.

When he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, Fury belted out a strong rendition of Aerosmith's "I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing." This time, he went for something a little more personal to the venue, and a karaoke favorite at that: Don McLean's classic, "American Pie."

It's a clear sign that Fury was ecstatic with his performance. Not only that, we think he performed pretty well with the song too.

And a song to send everyone home.



The King has conquered the American Heavyweight landscape.



What's next? #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/Phn0b38TlF







— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 23, 2020

He even had time to pass the microphone around to others in the ring with him.

How he had the energy to do that after going 6 1/2 rounds in one of the biggest fights ever, we'll never know.

Not only that, but Fury's passion behind the song was enough to get the whole crowd involved, with a massive UK audience traveling to Vegas to support their man.

Tyson Fury on cloud nine. When he beat Wladimir Klitschko to claim the unified heavyweight championship, he sung Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” After stopping Deontay Wilder, it’s Don McLean’s “American Pie.” #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/s890ow6hTC — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 23, 2020

Sporting News' Brendan Bradford found himself in an Irish pub in Auckland shortly after UFC Fight Night 168, and even they were getting into it.

With many predicting Fury will next take on his compatriot Anthony Joshua, we wonder what song he will have in store if he gets a victory in that meeting.