Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale a 'joke fight', insists Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte has hit out at the WBC's decision to order Deontay Wilder to defend his title against Dominic Breazeale, branding the fight a "joke."

The governing body issued a statement on Wednesday announcing heavyweight champion Wilder will face fellow American Breazeale next after failing to agree a deal for a rematch against Tyson Fury.

Whyte had previously been set to take on Breazeale to decide who would become the mandatory challenger for the belt, only for the latter to then suddenly be elevated to the position.

Now left in limbo, the Jamaica-born fighter has questioned why he has been overlooked by the WBC.

"It's a joke fight, it's all politics," Whyte told talkSPORT. "They've had no choice, they've been put in this position.

"He shouldn't be mandatory. I've been the number one for two years, I've won every single title outside the world title the WBC have to offer.

"I don't understand, how come he's fighting Wilder?"

Whyte also criticized Wilder for turning down a lucrative offer for them to face each other, believing his unbeaten rival is simply not keen to come up against him.

The 30-year-old has reeled off nine successive wins since losing to rival Anthony Joshua in December 2015, with that stoppage defeat the only blemish on his professional record.

"Wilder should have fought me a year ago. We've offered him $15 million, and he's going to make $1m or $2m fighting Breazeale. Why?" Whyte said. "I'm your No. 1 challenger, I'm a bigger name than Breazeale, I bring more to the table and I'm going repay you $15 million.

"He just doesn't want the fight. For some reason there's something about me he sees that he doesn't like - whether that the body punches, toughness or what, I don't know."