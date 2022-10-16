Wilder-Helenius, Haney-Kambosos 2 live tracker: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

Saturday was a huge day for boxing, with a pair of scintillating women’s bouts in London, opening it up. Claressa Shields defeated Savannah Marshall to become undisputed super middleweight champion, thereby becoming the only fighter to have undisputed titles in three weight classes.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner edged Mikaela Mayer via split decision to become the IBF-WBC-WBO super featherweight champion.

Now, it’s the men’s turn, with two more cards. In the main event of a Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the ring to face one-time sparring partner Robert Helenius. At BetMGM, Wilder is a -800 favorite and Helenius is +500. A KO win by Wilder is -500.

In the co-main event, former super middleweight champions Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell will square off.

In Melbourne, Australia, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will once again face George Kambosos in a contractually obligated rematch on ESPN for the IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO middleweight championship. Haney routed Kambosos in June in an outdoor stadium in Melbourne to win the title. Haney is -600 to retain his titles at BetMGM, with Kambosos coming in as a +450 underdog.

Yahoo Sports will have coverage of both cards, so keep it tuned here for all you need on Big Fight Saturday.

Wilder-Helenius, Haney-Kambosos 2 live updates

Live Updates
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius pose during their weigh in at Barclays Center on October 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. The bout will be a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator fight taking place at Barclays Center on October 15, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius meet in the main event of Saturday's Fox PBC pay-per-view in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

