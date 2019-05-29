Deontay Wilder ends hope of 2019 fight against Anthony Joshua by announcing Luis Ortiz rematch

Deontay Wilder dashed any hopes of a fight with Anthony Joshua this year and stole some major thunder from the unified world heavyweight champion’s Saturday night fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. all in one shot.

On Tuesday evening, the WBC heavyweight champion took to his social media accounts and announced that he’ll be fighting Luis Ortiz in a rematch, with a date and location to be announced soon.

Wilder v Ortiz II



To all my fans,

I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly.

All my controversial fights

Must get dealt with ASAP‼️#BombZquad pic.twitter.com/RZs7vLEhaj









— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 28, 2019





The announcement comes after Joshua just told Sporting News on Monday that he doesn’t see any reason why Wilder won’t be his next fight. Well, seems like “The Bronze Bomber” had other plans.

Ortiz entered the ring at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 18, fresh after Wilder’s first-round destruction of Dominic Breazeale, and challenged the champ to a rematch. And now, his wish has come true.

Wilder scored a 10th-round TKO of Ortiz back in March 2018, although some felt that “King Kong” had wobbled the champ enough to earn a stoppage in the seventh round.

From the look of his tweet, it’s obvious that Wilder doesn’t want to leave any doubts over his record and will be looking for an even cleaner, more emphatic victory over Ortiz.

It also might be safe to say that he’s not going to wait on Joshua nor Tyson Fury for a fight.