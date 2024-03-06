Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Shakespeare's “Othello” on Broadway

The play will open on Broadway in spring 2025

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; Unique Nicole/WireImage Denzel Washington; Jake Gyllenhaal

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are brushing up on their Shakespeare together.

On Wednesday, producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced that two-time Oscar-winner Washington, 69, and Oscar nominee Gyllenhaal, 43, will star opposite each other on Broadway in William Shakespeare's Othello. Washington will play the titular character, while Gyllenhaal will be Iago.

Tony Award winner Kenny Leon is directing the show, which will open in spring 2025 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.

Gyllenhaal wrote on Instagram, "Can't wait."

Washington earned his 10th Oscar nomination for a Shakespeare turn onscreen in the 2021 film The Tragedy of Macbeth. He also starred in the 1993 movie adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. Onstage over the years, he's also performed Julius Caesar, Coriolanus and Richard III.



Related: Tom Holland to Star in 'Pulsating New Vision' of Romeo and Juliet on London's West End

Apple TV+ Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" (2021)

Washington told IndieWire in 2022, "Shakespeare, that’s the only challenge left for me. It’s the ultimate challenge."

"I’m more interested in Shakespeare than anything else as an actor, at this point in my life or in my career," the Equalizer actor added. "You have to come up to the standard of Shakespeare. I don’t care who you are, if you can’t deliver, you will get exposed. And I love that: No pain, no gain."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star told ABC7's On the Red Carpet that same year that Shakespeare is "the gift that keeps on giving."

"You have to unlock it. You have to meet Shakespeare where he is," said Washington. "You can't bring Shakespeare down to your level — you have to come up to this level. It's a standard that your ordinary chops ain't enough to get you over."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.