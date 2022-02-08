Denzel Washington Extends Record As Most Oscar-Nominated Black Actor Of All Time

Denzel Washington has officially scored his 10th Academy Awards nomination, further affirming his place in Oscars history.

The actor extended his record as the most Oscar-nominated Black actor in history after nominations for the 2022 awards show were announced Tuesday morning.

He earned a nod for Best Actor for his role as Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which hit select theaters on Christmas and later became available to stream on Apple TV+.

Washington had previously racked up eight Oscar nominations for acting for his roles in “Cry Freedom,” “Glory,” “Malcolm X,” “The Hurricane,” “Training Day,” “Flight,” “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” and “Fences.”

He earned an additional nom as a producer for 2016’s “Fences,” which was nominated for Best Picture. He also directed the film, which was based on a play by August Wilson.

Washington won the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for “Glory” and for Best Actor for “Training Day.”

Denzel Washington holds his Oscar for Best Actor for

Washington became only the second Black man to win Best Actor when he took home the award for his role as detective Alonzo Harris in 2001’s “Training Day.”

Sidney Poitier, who died last month, was the first Black actor to win the award, in 1964.

Other nominees in this year’s Best Actor category are Will Smith for “King Richard,” Javier Bardem for “Being the Ricardos,” Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog” and Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

Smith, who has yet to win an Academy Award, previously received nods for Best Actor for his roles in 2001’s “Ali” and 2006’s “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

The ceremony is slated to air live on March 27 on ABC.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

