Report: Denzel Ward, Browns reach record 5-year, $100.5 million extension

Denzel Ward reportedly secured a record-breaking contract on Monday.

Ward and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension on Monday, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. $71.25 million of that deal is guaranteed, per the report.

Ward is now set to earn $20.1 million per year on average, which makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. He narrowly beat out Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who earns $20 million each season.

I been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward … congrats 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 18, 2022

Respect! Appreciate you brotha💯 let’s keep going! — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) April 18, 2022

Ward just finished his fourth season in the league with the Browns, who took him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2018 out of Ohio State. He had 43 total tackles last season and three interceptions — one of which he ran back 99 yards for a touchdown.

The Browns are signing Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5M extension 🚨



With $71.25M guaranteed, he is now the highest paid CB in NFL history 🤑



(per @AdamSchefter, via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Z4Mpl5opsa — Overtime (@overtime) April 18, 2022

In total, Ward has 10 interceptions, 50 passes defended and 186 total tackles in 52 games. He is now under contract with the Browns through the 2027 season.

Ward's would be the second massive contract the Browns have locked down this offseason, following the team’s deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson — who is still caught up in legal trouble after nearly two dozen women accused him of sexual assault or misconduct — reached a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal with the team, which also set a record. That means that current quarterback Baker Mayfield, who the Browns took with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 just ahead of Ward, is almost certainly headed elsewhere next season.