Denver travels to Milwaukee for non-conference matchup

Denver Nuggets (36-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver travels to Milwaukee for a non-conference matchup.

The Bucks have gone 22-6 at home. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.0 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.2 boards.

The Nuggets are 15-13 in road games. Denver has a 14-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 122.9 points per game the Bucks score are 11.9 more points than the Nuggets allow (111.0). The Nuggets are shooting 49.3% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 47.4% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 113-107 in the last meeting on Jan. 30. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 35 points, and Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 108.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

