Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Philadelphia trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets are 7-1 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the league with 23.9 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 6.3.

The 76ers are 4-3 on the road. Philadelphia is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Denver.

Seth Curry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Maxey is shooting 54.3% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 104.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (hip), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Will Barton: day to day (back), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

76ers: Danny Green: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press