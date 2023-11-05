Denver takes home win streak into matchup with New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (6-1, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts New Orleans aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

Denver finished 53-29 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 55.0 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 16.2 on fast breaks.

New Orleans went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press