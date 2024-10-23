Denver starts 2024-25 season at home against Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the season opener.

Denver finished 57-25 overall, 10-6 in Northwest Division play and 33-8 at home a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 114.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.6 last season.

Oklahoma City finished 57-25 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Thunder averaged 120.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.7 last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (hand), Jaylin Williams: day to day (hamstring), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Jalen Williams: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press