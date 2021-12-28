Denver shooting, wild weather, Ghislaine Maxwell trial: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

At least 4 dead, 3 injured in Denver-area shooting spree, authorities say

Officials are continuing to gather information Tuesday following a shooting spree that left five people dead and three others injured, including a police officer, across Denver and a neighboring suburb. Authorities said the suspect, who they have not yet publicly identified, is among the dead. Police believe the suspect fired a firearm in at least seven different locations across Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, Monday evening. “To see this type of spree take place is not normal in our community,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said. “This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening." Authorities do not yet know the suspect's motive.

Investigators stand outside crime scene Monday after a shooting spree left five people dead and three others injured, including a police officer, across Denver and a neighboring suburb, authorities said.

A wild run of weather is expected to continue across the nation Tuesday after snow and rain pummeled a swath of the West and a holiday heat wave swept parts of the Southern Plains. A storm tracking across the Intermountain West into Tuesday morning could mean up to 3 feet of snow in higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Farther south is a far different story. The South and Southeast remain under the influence of a system that will provide above-normal temperatures through midweek. Numerous record warm highs and lows are on tap Tuesday and Wednesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Peter Mullinax.

Jury at Ghislaine Maxwell trial shows no sign that verdict is near

The jury considering the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial is expected to continue deliberations on Tuesday. Maxwell, a British socialite, is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Following deliberations Monday, there was no sign that a verdict is near and no clear signal that there is dissension in their ranks. Jurors in the Manhattan federal court asked for multi-colored sticky notes and a white board, along with transcripts of some trial testimony, the definition of "enticement" and a question on the law. Judge Alison J. Nathan requested that they deliberate an extra hour beginning Tuesday.

Voting period ends for survivors on Boy Scout's plan to exit bankruptcy

Sexual abuse survivors will get a say for the first time in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case when the voting period ends Tuesday on a plan for reorganization. The move is a critical step in the largest case of its kind, and approval requires a two-thirds majority. Under the plan, a majority of survivors are likely to receive $10,000 or less. Many payouts will be restricted by state laws that preclude older claims, making the flat rate option of $3,500 an attractive choice. A USA TODAY analysis suggests that as many as half of those who filed claims could end up with a few thousand dollars – a fraction of what their counterparts have been allotted in more than a dozen bankruptcy cases involving Catholic dioceses.

NHL season resumes after extended holiday break due to COVID-19

The NHL will return Tuesday after an extended holiday break prompted by COVID-19. The NHL had pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons. Tuesday's game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets was also postponed, as well as five games on Wednesday and Friday. The decision to delay the resumption of play allowed what the NHL called “an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results and to assess clubs’ readiness to play.” The move comes after the NHL opened its annual holiday break on Dec. 22, two days earlier than scheduled, because of a significant jump in players landing in the league's COVID-19 protocols, and with 10 teams’ schedules paused.

