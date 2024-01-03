Denver puts road win streak on the line against Golden State

Denver Nuggets (24-11, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-17, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Golden State trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Warriors are 11-14 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the league with 46.9 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.5.

The Nuggets are 15-9 in conference matchups. Denver ranks eighth in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 12.3.

The Warriors average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 49.0% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 46.5% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 120-114 in the last meeting on Dec. 25. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 28 points, and Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 27.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press