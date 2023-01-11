Denver puts home win streak on the line against Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (27-13, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets face Phoenix.

The Nuggets are 20-9 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gordon averaging 2.6.

The Suns have gone 18-10 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 2-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 128-125 in overtime in the last meeting on Dec. 26. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 41 points, and Landry Shamet led the Suns with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 25.0 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games for Denver.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15 points and 3.1 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 121.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Suns: 2-8, averaging 104.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (adductor), Bones Hyland: day to day (thigh), Jeff Green: out (hand), Bruce Brown: day to day (thumb), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (knee).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Landry Shamet: day to day (right hip), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Deandre Ayton: out (left ankle), Chris Paul: out (hip).

