Denver puts home win streak on the line against Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (24-47, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-21, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Memphis looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets are 28-15 in Western Conference games. Denver has a 6-4 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 14-32 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis gives up 112.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Nuggets average 114.6 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 112.6 the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 142-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Jalen Pickett: out (personal), Nikola Jokic: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Zeke Nnaji: out (back).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (knee), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Desmond Bane: day to day (back), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Luke Kennard: day to day (personal), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (personal), Lamar Stevens: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press