Denver police accused of profiling Black driver, comparing him to ‘a turd,’ lawsuit says

Vandana Ravikumar
·5 min read
Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Black man in Colorado sued the city of Denver on Feb. 3, saying he was racially profiled by several police officers responding to a 2020 traffic crash.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on April 27, 2020, when Keilon Hill, who was 25 at the time, got into a minor traffic accident. Hill called 911 to report the incident, according to the lawsuit, and fire officials arrived at the scene around 5:20 p.m., with Denver police officer Thomas Ludwig arriving shortly after.

Upon his arrival, Ludwig did not address Hill and instead went to interview the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, who were both white, the lawsuit said. They told Ludwig that Hill was “aggressive” and blamed him for the accident, according to the lawsuit.

After speaking to the driver and passenger of the other car, Ludwig reportedly told fellow officer Gary Yampolsky that Hill was “being a d---,” even though he had not yet spoken to Hill, the lawsuit said.

Ludwig also told Yampolsky that Hill looked “like a turd,” the lawsuit said. Yampolsky’s comments can also be heard in body camera footage of the interaction shared by The Denver Post.

“It was a really weird experience because usually when you call the police you think that you’d have the chance to talk to them before you’re whisked away, grabbed up and put in the back of their vehicle,” Hill later told The Denver Post.

The Denver Police Department told McClatchy News that it would not comment on pending litigation. But Denver Public Safety spokeswoman Andrea Webber told The Denver Post that a review of body camera footage and other evidence “did not support the allegations of inappropriate force,” though she added that Ludwig’s language was “inappropriate.”

Webber also told The Denver Post that none of the officers faced formal discipline after the incident.

Hill was first taken to an ambulance, where he was evaluated for injuries. While he was away from his car, Ludwig looked through Hill’s car window and began searching the inside, the lawsuit said.

Hill asked Ludwig why he was searching his car and said he didn’t have a warrant, body camera footage shows, and Ludwig shouted that he smelled marijuana in the car. Hill began to respond as Ludwig told him to “back up” and “get out of my face,” the video shows.

He and Yampolsky then “restrained Mr. Hill, pushed him against the hood of his car and handcuffed him” without warning, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said that Hill did not resist the arrest, but that officers used “substantial force” during the encounter anyway.

In a probable cause statement obtained by KDVR, Yampolsky accused Hill of having “rocked his shoulders back in a fighting stance” and said the officers believed Hill was going to assault them.

Hill expressed his surprise at the arrest, asking what officers were doing, according to the lawsuit. Hill is seen responding while pointing in the officer’s face, while Ludwig tells him to “back up” and “get out of my face.” Ludwig is accused of responding by saying “What are you doing stepping to me, huh? Getting in my face? I don’t think so, dude.”

The officers then took Hill to a patrol car, and Yampolsky told Hill that he was “being an a------,” the video shows.

Ludwig then made Hill perform a field sobriety test, the lawsuit said. Hill had just been examined by the ambulance and was not intoxicated at the time, and Ludwig did not ask the ambulance staff if there was reason to believe he might have been, according to the lawsuit.

Hill was put into the patrol car.

“All I asked was for you to get out of my car,” he can be heard saying in the video, adding that he believed police were not legally searching his car.

Eventually, Yampolsky turned off his body camera, the lawsuit said. Hill told the officers that he was a university student and wanted to go home to finish his homework, and the officers are accused of telling him that they didn’t care what “cheap a-- college” he went to. They also said he was “spewing liberal bulls---,” the lawsuit said.

Another officer, Corporal Bart Stark, asked Hill if he had been injured during his encounter with Ludwig and Yampolsky. He told Hill that if he said he hadn’t been, the police would let him go, the video shows.

Stark did not offer any “legitimate, non-retaliatory reason” why Hill wouldn’t be released otherwise, according to the lawsuit, which called the comment “an unmistakable quid pro quo.”

Hill repeatedly said he needed to be examined by a doctor to know whether he was injured, and Stark responded by asking him repeatedly if he had been injured by the officers, the video shows.

The officers eventually took Hill to the Denver City Jail and detained him for 24 hours, the lawsuit said.

Hill was charged with interference with police authority, though the charge was later dismissed by the city attorney, the lawsuit said. Hill was evaluated at a hospital after his release and diagnosed with several injuries to his head, shoulder, arm and back, the lawsuit said. He also reportedly needed treatment for emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, Hill and his attorney accused the officers of conducting an unlawful warrantless search and seizure, as well as retaliation against Hill for exercising his First Amendment right to criticize the situation.

“As disturbing as this case is, it is not unique. Denver has a long history of racially profiling minority citizens and retaliating against citizens who criticize their conduct,” Hill’s attorney, Benjamin DeGolia, said in a statement provided to McClatchy News. “Rather than exercising restraint, Denver Police officers routinely respond with force and unlawful arrests, and then fabricate charges to cover up their illegal conduct.”

News anchor’s Africa pendant drew criticism from viewer. She had a one word response

Wyandotte County doesn’t have a public defender’s office. That could change

Trayvon Martin should have turned 27 today. His family found some joy in the struggle.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Skiers finally discover unknown Beijing Olympic downhill

    BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer clicked into his skis and descended into the unknown. Then promptly missed two gates. With the No. 1 bib in the opening downhill training session of the Beijing Games on Thursday, Mayer was the first to test a course that none of the competitors had ever been on before. “It was more inspection today than racing,” said Mayer, who finished his run despite difficulty in finding the right line at the start. Because test events were canceled ove

  • Strong in qualifying, Kauf gets head start at Beijing Games

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Before her qualifying round, moguls skier Jaelin Kauf put on a pair of necklaces — one silver, the other gold — custom-made by her mom. Then, she went out and put herself in the mix for more hardware this weekend. The 25-year-old American got a great start on her Olympic journey, speeding through the bumps to finish third in a qualifying round Thursday, the night before the cauldron is lit in Beijing to mark the official start of these Olympics. She'll be back at it Sun

  • Kerri Einarson wins 3rd consecutive Canadian women's curling championship

    The waiting was the worst for Team Canada. For several agonizing minutes Kerri Einarson and her two-time defending champions had to wait and watch while Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontario rink decided on their final shot attempt. “We were just running through what she might have,” said third Val Sweeting. “We were just hoping we did the right things. It worked out.” Einarson’s rink held off a late rally by McCarville for a 9-6 victory to win their third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Heart

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q