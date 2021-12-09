Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (11-12) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (19-19) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021

Denver Nuggets 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Katy Winge @katywinge

Keys to tonight’s game

Nuggets vs Pelicans

🔑 Consistency – Coach Malone said this road trip has had peaks and valleys. Need “rolling hills in the heart of America” tonight (esp. second half)

🔑 Bench production

🔑 Limit Pels O-Boards – last 5 avg 18 2nd chance pts/game – 8:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton is active tonight and in the Nuggets’ starting lineup. – 7:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, AG, Jeff Green and Jokic. – 7:35 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Tonight’s starters vs. @New Orleans Pelicans ⤵️

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Starting five for tonight!

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:24 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Tonight’s starting lineups for Pelicans-Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/m7WgjAziDY – 7:22 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:22 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

In four starts this year (70 mins), the starting group of Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas had an offensive rating of 105.6 and a defensive rating of 97.2.

Pels went 3-1 in those four games. – 7:15 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Josh Hart is available, Pelicans say. He’s missed the last three games with left knee soreness. – 7:10 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Josh Hart is available to play tonight. – 7:09 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones Hyland’s day started at 4 a.m. in Orlando, per Malone … Then he had a 3-hour delay connecting in Atlanta. Nonetheless, he’s here and smiling. – 6:34 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone said that Will Barton did not participate in shootaround and that he will talk to trainers to see if Barton can/should give it a go.

He lamented that the hits just keep coming, but it’s an opportunity for someone to step up. Opted not to share who would start, – 6:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone says Will Barton didn’t go through shootaround. No update on if he’ll be available. – 6:33 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Malone says Bones Hyland’s arrival in new Orleans was an “epic journey that began at 4am” – 6:30 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Josh Hart @joshhart

Katy Winge @katywinge

Bones Hyland out here smiling through his warmup in NOLA. pic.twitter.com/HEyXa5LHNQ – 5:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

NEW: A fresh Canes 6-pack, including how one UM assistant is reducing the awkwardness of the coaching change. PLUS Cristobal makes recruiting inroads; Zion Nelson mulls decision; I. Walker; freshmen OL report; turnover chain; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

If Bones comes back and starts, he’s going for a career high tonight. Those are the rules. – 3:13 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

On “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said that he “has heard” Zion Williamson now weighs roughly 330 lbs. Previously, Williamson was listed at 284 lbs. basketballnews.com/stories/espns-… – 2:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets add Will Barton to the injury report with a non-COVID illness. He’s questionable tonight vs. New Orleans.

Team cannot catch a break right now. – 2:24 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

It was @ColeyHarvey’s first time hosting Outside the Lines and it was my @OTLonESPN debut.

Big day.

Here’s the latest on where things stand on Zion Williamson’s injury: pic.twitter.com/f4GMYtUKVV – 2:16 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keldon Johnson (sprained right ankle) & Devin Vassell (right quad contusion) are doubtful for Thursday vs. Denver, per Spurs injury report.

An MRI revealed no structural damage to Keldon’s ankle after he injured it last night. It will be the 4th straight game without Devin. – 2:02 PM