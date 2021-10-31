Denver Nuggets to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday
Denver Nuggets (4-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies face the Denver Nuggets.
Memphis went 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.
Denver finished 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 8.1 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Nikola Jokic: day to day (knee), Jamal Murray: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
