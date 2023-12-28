Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Out Indefinitely After Suffering Dog Bites to Face and Hand

The power forward required 21 stitches after being bitten multiple times by a dog on Christmas Day

Michael Reaves/Gett Aaron Gordon dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois

Aaron Gordon's NBA season has been cut short.

The Denver Nuggets announced on Wednesday that the basketball player, 28, suffered lacerations to his face and shooting hand after being bit by a dog on Christmas.

According to ESPN and The Athletic, the incident caused Gordon to require 21 stitches. While a date for his return was not announced, the Nuggets said that Gordon is "in good condition" and that additional updates would be provided as necessary.

Earlier that day, the power forward helped the Nuggets secure a 120-114 win against the Golden State Warriors by scoring 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Aaron Gordon is seen playing during the Denver Nuggets' Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors.

Related: John Legend and Tom Brady Discuss How Their Fame Impacts Their Kids: 'Everything Comes at a Cost'

Coach Michael Malone told reporters on Wednesday that the Nuggets are focused on getting Gordon healed "inside and out" before making a return.



"We're not going to put any pressure on him. We need him to heal inside and out. Going through something like that is not something you come back from easily," he said. "That's something where you have to heal from the physical, but you also have to heal from the mental and what you just kind of went through."

Injury Update:



Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th. Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers.



Additional updates will be provided as necessary. pic.twitter.com/6df11yxmv2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 27, 2023

Related: Jason Kelce Is 'Shocked' That Fans Think He Looks Like Rudolph's Sam the Snowman

"We want him back. We know we're better off with him," added Malone. "But I want to support Aaron Gordon and make sure when he comes back, he's ready to come back and play at the level that we know he's capable."

Story continues

Teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope told reporters that the team learned about Gordon's injury during practice. "My condolences go out to him. I know he's feeling down right now, but I'm going to reach out today and just try to uplift him [and] make sure he's good," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The injury comes after Gordon had to miss four games in November and early December due to a heel strain. According to The Athletic, Gordon said that walking felt like “stepping on a stone" after making his return on Dec. 2 during the team's game against the Sacramento Kings.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.