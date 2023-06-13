Denver mass shooting leaves nine injured close to NBA finals celebrations

Denver Nuggets winning the NBA Finals on Monday night (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Nine people have been injured in a mass shooting in Denver, when an “altercation” broke out as basketball fans gathered to celebrate the NBA finals win.

Denver police said that the shooting unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the 2000 Block of Market Street in the Mile High City.

In total, nine victims suffered gunshot wounds – leaving three of them in critical condition.

A sole suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot in the incident.

The other six victims and the suspect are all believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It is not clear if the suspect was shot from a self-inflicted wound, by officer fire or other.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages,” Denver Police said in a statement on Twitter.

“Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

This story is breaking. More to follow