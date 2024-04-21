Denver hosts Los Angeles with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Lakers (47-35, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nuggets -7; over/under is 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last meeting 114-103 on April 21 led by 32 points from Nikola Jokic, while Anthony Davis scored 32 points for the Lakers.

The Nuggets have gone 33-19 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks third in the NBA with 29.5 assists per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 9.0.

The Lakers are 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the league scoring 55.6 points per game in the paint led by Davis averaging 15.7.

The Nuggets make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%). The Lakers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 46.2% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 22.8 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 57.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 47.0 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press