Denver hosts Charlotte after Rozier's 42-point performance

Charlotte Hornets (7-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-11, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on the Denver Nuggets after Terry Rozier scored 42 points in the Hornets' 133-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets have gone 13-3 at home. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.6 rebounds. Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets with 12.3 boards.

The Hornets have gone 3-12 away from home. Charlotte ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.7 points per game in the paint led by LaMelo Ball averaging 10.5.

The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 121.4 the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Nuggets allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 24 the Nuggets won 102-95 led by 22 points from Michael Porter Jr., while Miles Bridges scored 22 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 18.5 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Rozier is averaging 23.6 points and 7.2 assists for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 104.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (face/hand).

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Mark Williams: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press