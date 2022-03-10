The Denver Hospice's Footprints Children's Services Program Recently Featured in NHPCO's Pediatric E-Journal

Article focuses on How to Sustain a Community-based Pediatric Palliative Care Program

DENVER, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An article authored by The Denver Hospice pediatric team was featured in the most recent edition of the Pediatric e-Journal released by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO).

Footprints Children's Services is a community-based program of The Denver Hospice which has provided seamless care for children facing serious illness for over 40 years. Pediatric patients and their families are particularly vulnerable, have specialized needs, and require specialized care. Footprints Children's Services offers three pediatric-focused programs to support children and families at varying stages along the continuum of their illness: pediatric palliative care at home, Children with Life Limiting Illness (CLLI) waiver services, and pediatric hospice care.

"As a member of the Denver community, and as a mother, ensuring palliative and hospice care is available to children facing serious illness is vitally important and a calling. Meeting the specific needs of children with a specialized pediatric team, an on-staff pediatrician, equipment and medication dosing specific to pediatrics and enhanced family support make a real difference. I am so proud of the great work and caring hearts our team provides each day," stated Melinda Egging, President of The Denver Hospice.

Available to NHPCO members, the Pediatric e-Journal is published to support the existence and sustainability of palliative and hospice care programs for children, adolescents and their caregivers. This e-Journal is produced by the Pediatric e-Journal Workgroup and is a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and is available at www.nhpco.org.

About The Denver Hospice: The Denver Hospice is the region's leading, largest and most trusted not-for-profit provider of life-enhancing hospice and palliative care. That means we offer more expertise, more resources and a more complete continuum of compassionate care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and end-of-life transition. For more information, visit TheDenverHospice.org.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

