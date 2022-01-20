Denver faces Memphis following Jokic's 49-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (31-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-20, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 49 points in the Denver Nuggets' 130-128 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets have gone 16-13 against Western Conference teams. Denver is 12-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies are 23-10 in conference games. Memphis is third in the Western Conference scoring 111.9 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Nuggets 108-106 in their last matchup on Nov. 4. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 22 points, and Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Desmond Bane is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.7 points. Ja Morant is averaging 24.7 points, six rebounds and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 51.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Anderson: out (health protocols), Tyus Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Desmond Bane: out (health protocols), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press