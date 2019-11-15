Von Miller impressed with Drew Lock, compared quarterback to Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers

Drew Lock returned from injured reserve this week, making it back to practice with the Denver Broncos for the first time since he suffered a thumb injury in the preseason.

The Broncos’ second-round draft pick was always meant to be their quarterback of the future — a position team president John Elway can’t seem to successfully fill.

While he’s only been back at practice for two days, Lock has impressed both coach Vic Fangio and linebacker Von Miller.

Miller even put Lock in the same league as two of the best quarterbacks to have played the game in recent years.

“He’s just a star in the making,” Miller said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. “You saw it with Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers and all these guys, and they just blow up and I see the same stuff for Drew. All he has to do is just keep doing what he’s doing and good karma and just the type of guy he is it’s all going to come back to him.”

Putting Lock up there with Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers is a bit of a stretch, to say the least. The 23-year-old has yet to take a snap in the NFL, after all, and has a long way to go to catch up to the two future Hall of Famers.

He isn’t expected to play on Sunday in their game against the Minnesota Vikings. Brandon Allen, the Broncos’ sixth starting quarterback since 2015, will continue at the helm after replacing Joe Flacco in Week 8 following his season-ending neck injury. Brett Rypien will continue backing Allen up.

It’s unclear if Lock will end up seeing the field at all this season, either.

He has, though, started working with the starting offense again. And, according to Fangio, he looks much improved despite having missed nearly four months.

“I think the time off in some ways, although you never want it, helped him,” Fangio said, via The Denver Post. “I think he learned a lot whereas, when he was going through it in the spring and training camp before he got hurt, it was piling up on him I think. “Besides learning the new offense and being under center, which he had never done in college, all those things were piling up on him and getting in the way of progressing the way you’d like to see him progress. I think, through his time off, he’s been able to solve some of those issues emotionally and mentally.”

How far Lock will go in his NFL career has yet to be seen. Miller — who signed a six-year, $114 million deal with Denver in 2016 — said he just hopes to be around when Lock takes off.

“I just want to be here when he gets famous,” Miller said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. “He’s going to kill it. He’s going to kill it. He’s got everything you need.”

Returning to practice this week after spending the first half of the season on injured reserve, Drew Lock has quickly turned heads in Denver. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

