Broncos star Von Miller announces he has recovered after coronavirus diagnosis

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has beaten his battle against COVID-19.

Miller announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he tested “negative” for the coronavirus, less than two weeks after he revealed that he had contracted the virus.

Got my results back. Im “negative” for Covid-19 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020

Miller was the second player in the NFL to reveal that he had tested positive, joining Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has since recovered after his diagnosis, and at least one member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization had tested positive, too.

Miller recorded 46 total tackles and eight sacks for the Broncos last season, his ninth in the league. The 31-year-old, who Denver selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, is set to enter the fifth year of his six-year, $144 million deal with the team this fall.

There were more than 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Thursday night, according to The New York Times, and more than 62,000 deaths attributed to the virus. Colorado had more than 14,500 confirmed cases alone.

