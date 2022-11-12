Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

At crossroads in terms of offensive production, Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos (3-5) hit the road to take on Malik Willis' Tennessee Titans (5-2).

The Titans had no discernible passing game with Willis behind center. While that could change if QB Ryan Tannehill is healthy enough to go in Week 10, it'll be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Denver defense. Meanwhile, can Wilson and Co. get something going for the Broncos? The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs. Titans Week 10 game:

Broncos at Titans odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans 24, Broncos 13

Tennessee has covered its last six, including the final two with Tannehill sidelined. He’s approaching full health. The Titans are looking for a bounce back and they have a weak Broncos team coming to town. I’m confidently on the Titans here.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel argues with a ref during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Safid Deen: Titans 24, Broncos 17

Derrick Henry continues to run wild, and the Titans nearly beat the Chiefs on the road in overtime last week. They return home, where their stiff defense will challenge Wilson and the Broncos' offense after Denver’s bye.

Jarrett Bell: Titans 23, Broncos 17

Nate Davis: Titans 23, Broncos 20

Tyler Dragon: Titans 24, Broncos 17

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans: Game predictions, picks, odds

