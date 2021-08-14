Broncos rookie CB Patrick Surtain II has pick-six in preseason debut (video)

Patrick Surtain II seems to be settling in with the Denver Broncos just fine.

Surtain expertly picked off Vikings backup quarterback Jake Browning and scored a 30-yard touchdown in his preseason debut with the team on Saturday afternoon in Minnesota.

PICK-SIX for rookie Patrick Surtain II 😤pic.twitter.com/vydJZS39mX — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) August 14, 2021

The score was the Broncos' second in a little over a minute, following a four-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Trinity Benson, and put them up 23-3 early in the second quarter. Browning started the game for Minnesota, which has dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak in its quarterbacks room in recent weeks.

The Broncos took Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick — with quarterback Justin Fields still on the board — in the draft earlier this year. He racked up 116 total tackles and had four interceptions in his three seasons at Alabama, and was the second Crimson Tide player to go in April’s draft, following wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Though it’s still early, and Minnesota’s offense was significantly depleted, Surtain looks like he’s well on his way to being a significant part of Denver’s defense this fall.

