Denver Broncos’ Randy Gregory rips ‘toxic’ Dallas Cowboys fans on social media

Randy Gregory’s departure from the Dallas Cowboys is still ruffling some feathers.

The defensive end who signed with the Denver Broncos last week lashed out at the Cowboys “toxic fan base” for their reaction to his move.

“Y’all’s opinions don’t pay my bills,” Gregory posted on Twitter.

“You sound upset,” responded a Cowboys fans.

“Nah, that’s your toxic fan base that believe I owe them and their team something,” Gregory replied.

Gregory also emphasized a reply from a Broncos fan who said that Cowboys fans were “acting as if you are their property. You’re in a better place now.” Gregory responded to the message with “This!!!”

Gregory signed a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He only started 12 games, including 11 in 2021, because of various injuries and league suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Nah that’s your toxic fan base that believe I owe them and their team something lol — Randy Gregory (@RandyGregory_4) March 20, 2022

NO. They didn’t lol. No play no pay STUPID. — Randy Gregory (@RandyGregory_4) March 20, 2022

Ahhh! You finally get it!! — Randy Gregory (@RandyGregory_4) March 20, 2022