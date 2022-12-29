Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) are probably the last team Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (4-11) want to face after Monday's NFL-altering news.

The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett just 15 games into his tenure, ending a disappointing chapter in the franchise's history. Now the team hits the road to face off with a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Will Denver endure another beatdown in this Week 17 game? Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 17 game:

Broncos at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-13.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-800); Broncos (+550)

Over/under: 45

More odds, injury info for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 30, Broncos 20

When coaches get fired during the season, it always presents an unknown variable, though teams historically tend to get a bit of a boost. Denver will not solve its issues but Nathaniel Hackett’s mismanagement of the offense was the primary fault. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have covered just three of their last 11 games.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 34, Broncos 17

The Broncos might be re-energized after Hackett’s firing, but it won’t be enough against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who know the No. 1 seed in the playoffs could be theirs depending on the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.

Richard Morin: Chiefs 31, Broncos 18

It might be easy to think the Broncos will have a boost after firing Hackett, but their team's dysfunction runs deeper. The Chiefs will win easily regardless of who's on the sideline.

