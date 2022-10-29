Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

A pair of two-win teams meet in London when Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) face off against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos (2-5) in a Week 8 matchup.

Wilson's injury forced backup quarterback Brett Rypien into action in a Week 7 loss, while Lawrence's Jaguars suffered a six-point loss to the upstart New York Giants. Which team is best positioned to get back on the winning side of things across the pond? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET from Wembley Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs. Jaguars Week 8 game:

Broncos at Jaguars odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Jaguars (-2.5)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-130); Broncos (+110)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Broncos vs. Jaguars

Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars 17, Broncos 14

You’re probably better off staying away from this game. Both teams are unreliable plays. The Jaguars have failed to cover their last four and Denver has failed to cover three of its last four. With Russell Wilson almost certainly sidelined, I’m going to back Jacksonville, but only to barely cover.

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz celebrates the touchdown of running back Latavius Murray (28).

Safid Deen: Jaguars 24, Broncos 20

The Jaguars were a yard away last week against the Giants and will use it as motivation to get past the Broncos. Keep an eye here if Russell Wilson (shoulder, hamstring) suits up for Denver. Both these teams are due for a win, riding four-game losing streaks.

Lance Pugmire: Jaguars 23, Broncos 14

While Jacksonville’s resurrection slowed with a run of losses, Denver’s standing as the league’s top disappointment seems to reach another low each week. This time it happens in London.

Jarrett Bell: Jaguars 20, Broncos 13

Nate Davis: Jaguars 19, Broncos 16

Tyler Dragon: Jaguars 20, Broncos 17

