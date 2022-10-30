Denver Broncos edge past Jacksonville Jaguars in front of NFL-record international crowd at Wembley

(AP)

Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in front of an NFL-record international crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury as he finished 18 for 30 for 252 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The embattled QB looked rusty early, but connected on a 47-yard completion to KJ Hamler after the Broncos fell behind 17-14 on Travis Etienne's 1-yard touchdown run with 3:54 to play. Wilson then scrambled for 10 yards on a third-and-5 to get to the Jacksonville 28.

The late score gave Murray a touchdown for two different teams this month in London after he ran for a score for New Orleans Saints in their narrow defeat to the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in October.

The announced attendance at Wembley of 86,215 for the third and final game in London this season is the largest crowd in the history of NFL international games.

The Broncos, who are now 3-5 on the season, erased a 10-point deficit with Jerry Jeudy's 6-yard touchdown reception in the first half and Melvin Gordon's 1-yard run to complete a 98-yard scoring drive early in the second half.

The Jaguars (2-6) lost their fifth consecutive game despite a career day from Etienne, who carried 24 times for 156 yards and a touchdown - scoring on a 1-yard plunge to give Jacksonville a 17-14 lead with 3:54 to play.

After Murray's touchdown with 1:43 remaining, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw an interception to K'Waun Williams at the Jacksonville 35.

An NFL-record international crowd attended the game at Wembley (AP)

Lawrence had a costly red zone interception on a first-and-goal from the 1 in the first half and ended with a stat-line of 18 for 31 for 133 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

On Denver's first possession after the break, Wilson had connected three times with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, including a 38-yard completion to the 1. Gordon then ran it in to give the Broncos a 14-10 lead.

Story continues

Wilson missed last week's game because of a strained hamstring and looked rusty early, throwing an interception on his second pass, as the Broncos didn't get their first first down until almost midway through the second quarter.

However, it mattered not as the QB hit his stride to help his side claim their third win of the campaign.

AP