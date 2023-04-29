Denver Broncos draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Denver Broncos:
Round 2 (No. 65 overall, from Chiefs through Lions) — Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma: Not big (5-11, 183) but his sub-4.4 speed allowed him to average 19.5 yards per catch in college and score 20 TDs over three seasons. Could replace KJ Hamler in Denver. Draft tracker
Round 3 (67, from Colts) — Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas: A 6-4, 235-pound All-American who makes lots of splash plays (9½ sacks and 13½ TFLs in 2022) but needs to do a better job on the routine ones. Draft tracker
Round 3 (83, from Seahawks) — Riley Moss, CB, Iowa: A big corner (6-1, 193) who picked off four passes in 2021 and could compete for immediate snaps with Pat Surtain the only guy holding down a corner spot in Denver. Draft tracker
Round 6 (183, from Broncos through Lions)
Round 6 (195, from Steelers)
Denver Broncos' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 64 overall): Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
2021 (No. 9 overall): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
2020 (No. 15 overall): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
2019 (No. 20 overall): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
2018 (No. 5 overall): Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Denver