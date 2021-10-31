Broncos activate WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Albert Okwuegbunam from IR before game against Washington

Trying to snap a four-game losing streak, the Denver Broncos will have Jerry Jeudy and Albert Okwuegbunam back on Sunday for their matchup with the Washington Football Team.

The Broncos officially activated both Jeudy and Okwuegbunam from injured reserve on Saturday. Jeudy had gone down with an ankle injury in their season opener, and hasn’t played since. Okwuegbunam has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past three weeks.

Though he was on injured reserve, Jeudy has practiced for the last two weeks. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he was held back from practice Friday due to “conservative” measures after Jeudy felt soreness in his ankle, per ESPN .

Jeudy racked up 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season with the Broncos, his first in the league after a tremendous career at Alabama. He had six receptions for 72 yards in their season-opening win against the New York Giants before going down.

Okwuegbunam has 57 receiving yards and one touchdown so far on the season, his second in the league. He played 45% of the Broncos’ offensive snaps before injuring his hamstring behind starting tight end Noah Fant.

The Broncos started out the season with three straight wins, though they came against the New York Giants, Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars — all who went a combined 0-9 through Week 3. Since then, Denver has dropped four straight, most recently a 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.