Denton woman drowned her husband in creek, but initially blamed another man, police say

A 44-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the Denton drowning of her husband in a creek.

Denton police identified the woman as Dora Alvarez Maldonado, who faces a charge of murder in the case.

Authorities have not released the name of her husband

Denton police responded to a drowning call just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.

A 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Driver and Spencer Road in Denton.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Iniitally, Maldonado told Denton police that an unknown man was involved in her husband’s drowning.

She later told detectives that this man did not exist, and she had drowned her husband, Denton police said.

Maldonado was in the Denton City Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $500,000 bond.