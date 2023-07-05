Denton Police searching for suspect after a shooting near an elementary school

Denton Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the 3900 block of Teasley Lane sent one victim to the hospital.

The incident took place roughly a block away from Nelson Elementary School.

Officers are looking for 39-year-old Travis Rollins, the department wrote in a tweet. Rollins was last seen driving a white 2015 Ford F-250 with no tailgate, according to the tweet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

SHOOTING | Officers are responding to a shooting in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane. One victim has been transported to a hospital, and the suspect is not in custody at this time. Avoid the area to allow officers to safely work. Updates will be shared when available. pic.twitter.com/J4177j3r1z — Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) July 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.