Denton Police searching for suspect after a shooting near an elementary school

Harrison Mantas
·1 min read

Denton Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the 3900 block of Teasley Lane sent one victim to the hospital.

The incident took place roughly a block away from Nelson Elementary School.

Officers are looking for 39-year-old Travis Rollins, the department wrote in a tweet. Rollins was last seen driving a white 2015 Ford F-250 with no tailgate, according to the tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

