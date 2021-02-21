Denton fire: Residents told to evacuate as police declare ‘major incident’
Some residents in the Denton area of Manchester have been evacuated after police declared a “major incident” after a large fire broke out at a warehouse.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said it has sent around 125 firefighters and 25 fire appliances to the scene of the blaze in Holland Street.
The fire began in a three-storey warehouse and has now spread to adjoining units, causing a large plume of smoke which affected the M67 motorway and the local community.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.
GMFRS area manager Stewart Forshaw said: “Around 125 firefighters are working incredibly hard to bring this incident under control.
“The first crews on scene were met with a well-developed fire and more support was quickly mobilised to deal with the blaze.
“The incident is causing a large smoke plume that is affecting the local community and can be seen across the county. I would ask those who are affected by the smoke to keep their doors and windows closed and to avoid the area.
“Smoke is also affecting the M67 motorway and it is closed between junctions one and two. If you are travelling, please take extra care.
“It is likely our firefighters will be here throughout the evening and into tomorrow as we continue to deal with this incident.”
GMP said officers were called to reports of a large-scale fire around 1.15pm.
Superintendent Natalie Dixon said: "We currently have an evacuation procedure in place to ensure all those in the vicinity of the fire are kept safe.
"All those required to evacuate will be contacted by police and we ask that no one leaves their house unless otherwise instructed.
"We are urging all those in the local area to keep their doors and windows closed to ensure they are better protected from any smoke inhalation.
"We are also asking the public to avoid the area where possible."
More follows