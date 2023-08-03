Denton County residents evacuated due to fire near Big Sky Trail

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management is asking Denton County residents to avoid an area where a grass fire broke out Thursday.

First responders and the Krum Fire Department evacuated residents near Big Sky Trail and Jackson Road due to a wildfire that was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a social media post by the Denton County Office of Emergency Management.

According to a 12 p.m. update by the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was 50 acres and zero percent contained.

In a 12:45 p.m. update, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 70 acres and was 40 percent contained.