My dentist told me not to buy one of those expensive electric toothbrushes, but to use this affordable alternative instead

I will admit I’ve been very lucky in the oral hygiene department. I only had two cavities as a young kid, and as an adult, I’ve always gotten glowing check-ups from my dentist.

That said, I was wrecked during my last visit when my dentist commented that she noticed some erosion at my gumline. She said that while it wasn’t a huge issue, the damage would be irreversible if it continued, and I might need surgery to correct it down the line. I was (understandably) freaked out.

When I asked my dentist what I could do to correct or at least slow down the recession at my gumline, she suggested not brushing as hard. When I mentioned that I didn’t think I was brushing particularly vigorously, she suggested switching from a manual toothbrush to an electric one. I wasn’t particularly excited to spend over $150 on an electric toothbrush, but I was willing to save my gums.

Then, my dentist surprised me. She said rather than spending upwards of $200 on the fanciest of fancy electric toothbrushes, the Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush was perfectly fine. The best part: This electric toothbrush is less than $30 on Amazon!

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, $29.99

Believe it or not, I’d never used an electric toothbrush before. I’d always received positive feedback when I was using a manual one, so why fix something that isn’t broken?

I thought it would take a while to get comfortable using the Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush, but it was such a smooth and simple transition. All you have to do is push the small button on the toothbrush handle to start the vibrations. Then, you just glide it all over your teeth without needing to apply much pressure. A handy timer tells you when you’ve brushed for long enough, and then you can rinse. Once done, you can store the toothbrush in the case it comes with until it’s time to brush again.

Since I’ve switched to the Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush, I’ve noticed a big improvement in how much my gums are receding. Not only do my gums look less pushed back, but my dentist even said the new toothbrush is doing a great job keeping my teeth clean and being gentle on my gumline.

I’ve enjoyed using the Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush so much that I got one for my daughter and my boyfriend, who are now converts.

And as it turns out, thousands of shoppers on Amazon also love the Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and nearly 20,000 ratings.

“I love this,” one shopper titled their review. “I replaced an older sonicare toothbrush with this little toothbrush and I love it! It cleans my teeth better than my precious toothbrush ever did and it’s easier to store in a regular toothbrush holder. The case is slim and nice for travel. Plus it charges via usb like everything else these days so you don’t have to worry about it dying when you’re away from home.”

Another shopper who had his dentist compare the Philips One to the original Sonicare toothbrush commented, “Her conclusion is that the Philips One is actually works better than the Sonicare. She said that may be the vibration frequency is more suitable for cleaning the teeth. She also told me that softer brush is better for the gum.”

Yet another shopper added, “This toothbrush may not have as many features as it’s more expensive counterparts, but it works fantastic for what I need it to do, which is to brush my teeth. It may not connect to an app or anything but I don’t need an app to tell me how to brush my teeth. I like this better than my first Sonicare that I spent well over $100 for.”

If you’ve been avoiding trying an electric toothbrush for yourself because the cost was always a deterrent, the Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush is a game changer. It’s totally affordable and does a great job of properly cleaning your teeth without causing damage.

The Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush is available in a battery-operated design, plus a rechargeable option, so choose the one that’s right for you.

