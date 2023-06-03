Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

My dentist told me mouthwash is a ‘scam’ and that I should be using this instead

My dentist told me mouthwash is a ‘scam’ and that I should be using this instead

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Don’t shoot the messenger. I’m just passing along information my dentist gave to me, and that’s really made a huge difference in how healthy my teeth look and feel.

At one of my last check-ups, my dentist went through the normal questions she always asks. Do you brush twice a day? Do you floss after meals? Do you rinse? When I responded to that last question with, “Yes, I rinse with mouthwash after I brush,” she immediately went on a diatribe about how mouthwash is a scam. Instead, she said, I should be using a fluoride rinse.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Given that I am not a doctor, I won’t even try to explain to you in detail the difference between standard mouthwash and fluoride rinse or fluoride mouthwash. What I can tell you, based on my dentist’s recommendation, is that fluoride rinse or mouthwash can help strengthen the enamel on your teeth and most regular mouthwashes do not.

My dentist told me to throw out the bottle of Listerine I’d been using and replace it with this ACT Anticavity Zero Alcohol Fluoride Mouthwash.

I've been using the ACT Anticavity Zero Alcohol Fluoride Mouthwash for several months now, and I have to admit, my teeth have never looked better. The only thing that's different about my oral hygiene routine is this Fluoride Mouthwash, and my teeth look brighter and white and just feel stronger. I also no longer have any tooth sensitivity — not even when I'm eating really cold things.

Shoppers on Amazon generally seem to agree with my dentist that this ACT Anticavity Zero Alcohol Fluoride Mouthwash is far superior to regular mouthwash. It has more than 7,800 ratings and 4.7 out of 5 stars.

“I always thought that burn from Listerine was doing a better job,” one shopper wrote in their review. “But apparently, that’s just marketing or something. Anyway, this one tastes better, doesn’t sting and gives more floride for stronger teeth. It’s a win for me, and I will continue to use this brand.”

Another shopper commented, “The dental hygienist recommended that I use this rather than crest mouthwash because it is non-alcoholic. My sensitive gums and teeth have improved remarkably with this and the sensitivity toothpaste.”

Before you buy another bottle of standard mouthwash, don’t! If you’re skeptical about my two cents and that of other Amazon reviewers, check with your dentist. Or, just spend the $4 and see what a difference this ACT Anticavity Zero Alcohol Fluoride Mouthwash makes. I will never go back to regular mouthwash.

If you liked this story, check out this top-rated lip balm that soothes dry lips instantly.

More from In The Know:

These $15 earrings look just like Bottega Veneta's popular $1,300 teardrop style celebs love

Nordstrom shoppers are raving about how well these white pants fit: 'I now own 5 pairs'

You should definitely buy this flattering floral midi dress while it’s on sale for just $36 at J.Crew

Wait, the Sephora sale section is stacked this weekend with Rare Beauty and Fenty Beauty

The post My dentist told me mouthwash is a ‘scam’ and that I should be using this instead appeared first on In The Know.