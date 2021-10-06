My dentist recommended this top-rated Waterpik flosser — it has 14,000 ratings on Amazon, and it's on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're extra careful when it comes to your dental hygiene, you likely already have an electric toothbrush, whitening toothpaste and maybe even coconut floss in your teeth-brushing arsenal. But you just might be missing out on one small-but-mighty tool.

While I floss on a daily basis, I have a permanent retailer on my bottom teeth to preserve the position of my pearly whites from my braces-wearing days. But this makes flossing extra tricky.

At my most recent teeth cleaning, my dentist recommended I invest in a Waterpik electric water flosser to ensure I'm always cleaning those hard-to-reach areas of my mouth — and behind my retainer.

It's not every day your dentist pulls up the Amazon app and shows you exactly which product to buy. But mine dentist did that day, and now I'm forever grateful.

But not only my dentist recommends this dental device. The Waterpik flosser has a big fan base, with more than 14,000 ratings. And right now, it's on sale for 15% off on Amazon, making it the perfect time to step up your oral hygiene!

If you have enough space on your bathroom counter, you can leave the Waterpik plugged in, making it ready for daily use. And if you have a permanent retainer, braces, implants or other dental work, the Waterpik is 99.9% effective at removing plaque on hard-to-reach spots. Plus, as the product description states, it's 50% more effective than actual floss for improving gum health.

With electronic pressure control and three different settings, you can use the Waterpik at an intensity that feels comfortable to you. You can choose from low, medium and high.

This particular design also happens to be waterproof, so you can use it in the shower which is perfect if you're strapped for time in the morning.

While I use the Waterpik daily in place of floss, it admittedly does have a learning curve. Your gums might be a little sensitive afterward, and you'll definitely have water spraying around at first. Just be sure to use it over the sink.

After a few months of use, I'm a Waterpik fan and have said goodbye to traditional flossing.

