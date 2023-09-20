A dentist made this $8 mouth rinse that banishes bad breath for 24 hours, and yeah, it really works

Finding an oral rinse that actually works at getting rid of bad breath for good is hard to find. Lots of brands claim to do so, but according to shoppers and even dentists, only a handful live up to the hype. Brands like TheraBreath and Colgate have two of the best and most widely used. However, there’s a newer option that’s cheaper than both — and it works for up to 24 hours.

Amazon GuruNanda Dentist-Formulated Alcohol-Free Oral Rinse It's a dentist-formulated, alcohol-free formula made up of seven essential oils (clove, cardamom, fennel, spearmint, tea tree, oregano and peppermint), plus vitamins E, D and K2. It's also completely free of artificial flavorings and colorings. $8 at Amazon

This $8 mouthwash recently won the ADA Seal of Acceptance — the gold standard of safety and efficacy for consumers and dentists.

With this natural and robust formula, it’s said to be the perfect oral rinse for combatting both bad breath and dry mouth. In fact, it’s been clinically proven to keep your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.

Though recently released, it’s already amassed rave reviews on Amazon and has the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” label.

Shoppers keep stressing that it’s one of the best mouthwashes and oral rinses for maintaining fresh breath throughout the day after just one use.

“I don’t even use a full cap. I use a little less than a half,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “If you don’t eat right away, your breath stays fresh for hours.”

Another shopper added that it works wonders for those who wake up with dry mouth and bad breath before adding that it’s “super strong” and “very gentle on your gums.”

Snag the $8 GuruNanda Dentist-Formulated Alcohol-Free Oral Rinse now on Amazon while it’s still in stock.

Amazon GuruNanda Dentist-Formulated Alcohol-Free Oral Rinse It's a dentist-formulated, alcohol-free formula made up of seven essential oils (clove, cardamom, fennel, spearmint, tea tree, oregano and peppermint), plus vitamins E, D and K2. It's also completely free of artificial flavorings and colorings. $8 at Amazon

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that’s the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

Stanley just released the best insulated water bottle ever — and it’s cheaper than the viral tumbler

You should definitely treat yourself to a new designer bag: These 8 Coach styles are up to 70% off

This $8 vanilla cashmere body lotion smells just as good as it sounds — and the moisture and scent last all day

Cashmere sweater shopping season starts now! These 8 are on sale for as low as $55 at Nordstrom Rack

The post A dentist made this $8 mouth rinse that banishes bad breath for 24 hours, and yeah, it really works appeared first on In The Know.