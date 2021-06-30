DentalSlim Diet Control: Why do weight loss fixes have to be so cruel?

Clamped shut: new weight loss device locks wearer’s teeth together (University of Otago)

A new weight-loss device called the DentalSlim Diet Control has been developed by the University of Otago in New Zealand, and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for some kind of torture device.

How does it work? It uses magnetic locking bolts cemented to a person’s teeth that allow the wearer to open their mouths only 2mm wide. The idea is to restrict people to a liquid diet without affecting speaking or breathing.

The battle against obesity isn’t one to be taken lightly, of course. In England, 28 per cent of adults are obese, a further 36 per cent are overweight and one in three children leaving primary school are overweight or obese. Despite sugar taxes and plans to ban fast food advertising, it seems we still haven’t quite worked out how best to tackle the problem.

Professor Brunton from the University of Otago touts the device as “a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures.”

The device has been slammed by eating disorder charities. But for others, could an approach like this work for those who balk at the invasiveness of gastric bypass surgery but still need some kind of restriction?

The problem is, anti-obesity measures seem to lean more towards the draconian without much care being taken to get to the root of why healthy eating can be so difficult for people. Once the DentalSlim comes off, what next? Without any kind of learning and unlearning about what healthy eating should look like, it seems like a short-term fix at best.

Magnets which clamp people's mouths shut and need a custom tool to unlock? Looking forward to this in the next season of The Handmaid's Tale. — David Ritchie (@dritchie) June 28, 2021

Before we start rolling out the dietician’s answer to chastity belts, it would be prudent to consider spending all of that money and resource on tailored programmes that get to the root of the individual’s relationship with food. Contraptions like these place blame on the wearer, as if we are all uncontrollable gluttons who deserve our wrists cut off for reaching into the cookie jar. The problem is often much more complex than self-control; a higher percentage of obese people in the country come from lower-class backgrounds, for instance. A UCL study found that children from lower social classes up to 5kg heavier than more privileged kids. It’s unsurprising - organically sourced, healthy food can be very expensive. It makes sense to start by figuring out how to make healthy eating more affordable before we start slapping food out of hands.

If tough love works for you, then by all means have at the DentalSlim. If decades of anti-fat marketing and cruel attitudes towards obesity are anything to go by though, shaming overweight people has never proved effective for anyone.